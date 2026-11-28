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Marking its 20th anniversary under the theme “Stomp for Good”, citizen journalism platform Stomp is encouraging Singaporeans to spotlight everyday heroes and acts of kindness.

SINGAPORE – Getting Stomped does not always have to mean being called out – it can also mean celebrating someone who stepped up.

Whether it is helping families in financial need, assisting accident victims or defusing tense situations, Stomp says such acts of kindness and courage deserve to be shared.

Marking its 20th anniversary under the theme “Stomp for Good”, citizen journalism platform Stomp is encouraging Singaporeans to spotlight everyday heroes and acts of kindness alongside its usual mix of neighbourhood disputes, viral moments and local news.

To commemorate the milestone, Stomp launched a 20th-anniversary microsite looking back at two decades of stories from across Singapore.

The anniversary comes with a refreshed digital experience shaped by user feedback, featuring a more compact layout, a new “Just In” section for the latest and most relevant stories, a video section for social media content, and a dedicated contest page with giveaways.

Alongside the site refresh, Stomp is leaning into a social-first, community-driven model with human-centred series including Life After Landing, Don’t Try This At Work, Humans Not Headlines, Singapore Unseen, Not Your Typical Senior and What’s Your Problem.

These formats aim to go beyond what happened in the headlines to explore the people and experiences behind them.

On Nov 27, Stomp celebrated Kena Stomped! For Good, at the Suzuki Showroom.

Local artiste Lawrence Hiew, MAD Collection dance studio founder Jasmine Han and fashion designer Elon of Suppcultures were among those present at the event as they highlighted people who have shaped Stomp and looked forward to its next chapter.

Real or Not?: Guests vote on whether unusual headlines were actual Stomp stories or made up by the team. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Stomp, which launched in 2006 and integrated with The New Paper in 2025, is led by editor Joy Fang and social media editor Maureen Ow.

“Getting Stomped shouldn’t always mean being caught doing something wrong. We want to catch more people doing something right,” Fang said, adding that Stomp will keep covering breaking news while making a conscious effort to celebrate everyday kindness.

“Sometimes, all it takes is one story to inspire someone else to do something good.” Ow said, noting that positive stories can travel just as well online, especially among younger readers

Joy Fang, Editor of Stomp, speaking during Stomp's 20th anniversary “Kena Stomped! For Good”. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Stomp also highlighted its Goody Bag initiative, begun in 2017 under Get Inspired, which has recognised about 90 people – including lifesavers, service workers and students as young as four – for helpful acts.

As it heads into its third decade, the platform is calling on Singaporeans to keep sharing what matters around them, and to Stomp people for good.