Stocking up on CNY goodies

Shoppers choosing tidbits at Henderson Community Club yesterday, as they got to stock up early on groceries and goodies for the Chinese New Year. Volunteers turned an empty hall into a marketplace for 170 low-to middle-income families who may not qualify for government or community assistance schemes, with booths selling items such as canned food, biscuits and toothpaste.

Under the Henderson-Dawson Project 100=50 initiative, families got to purchase groceries for up to $200 and pay half the price.

The collaboration between volunteer group Heartwarmers and Henderson-Dawson Citizens Consultative Committee is supported by the Sheng Siong Group and Standard Chartered Bank.

Typically, families purchase $100 worth of groceries and pay $50 at the event every second Saturday of the month, but the amount was bumped up for the upcoming festive season.