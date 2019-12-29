Stimulating the senses through play

Children, accompanied by their parents, trying out some play equipment designed to stimulate a child's senses at MacPherson Community Club yesterday.

About 200 children and their parents participated in 10 free activities as part of the MacPherson Children Enrichment Day.

Apart from using the play equipment, parents and their children could also try their hand at baking, arts and crafts, and sports like basketball.

The event was organised by the MacPherson Citizens Consultative Committee and BeeCraft, an enrichment class review website.

