Still cloudy days ahead

Rain clouds covering the Marina Bay Sands sky park observation deck on Tuesday.

The weather in Singapore has been wet this month, with thundery showers in some areas.

The Meteorological Service Singapore is predicting thundery showers in the early hours for the next few days, with temperatures hovering between 23 deg C and 33 deg C.

On some days, the daily maximum temperature may reach a high of around 34 deg C.

SEND US YOUR PICTURE

Do you have a Big Picture to share with us?

The image should be a recent one, with minimal digital enhancement. Send it to stimage@sph.com.sg with the title BIGPIC followed by a description of your photo. Images should be in jpg format and no more than 2MB in size.