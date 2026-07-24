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‘Still at the core of my heart’: Ng Chee Meng pledges to fulfil promises to Jalan Kayu residents

SINGAPORE – Labour chief Ng Chee Meng said he understands concerns from residents that he may have less time for constituency work after returning to Cabinet, and promised to fulfil his promises to them.

The Jalan Kayu MP will rejoin Cabinet on July 27 as a Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Speaking to The Straits Times on July 24 on the sidelines of his Meet-the-People Session, Ng addressed concerns raised by some residents over whether he would be able to juggle his responsibilities in Cabinet, as labour chief and as MP for Jalan Kayu.

“I can understand, empathise with their concerns,” he said, adding that he can only show in the days ahead that “Jalan Kayu residents are still at the core of my heart, that I will still fulfil the promises that I made”.

Ng said he and his team would do their best to manage the constituency and continue to improve infrastructure in Jalan Kayu, citing a new sports facility, as well as playgrounds and sheltered walkways.

He also acknowledged that there are areas in the estate to work on, saying: “We will do better.”

Residents interviewed by ST said they expect Ng to speak up for workers amid AI-driven disruptions and raise ground concerns. A majority were concerned about national issues, and said they hoped Ng would be able to help look after jobs and workers.

Besides dealing with the impact of AI, part-time security guard Rama Chandran Andrew, 66, hopes Ng will also champion other national issues, including rising food costs, more support for caregivers, and better subsidies and assistance, given the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

A civil servant who only wanted to be known as Heng Kee said he has former colleagues who are still jobless after getting retrenched a few months ago.

“For me, a key concern now is the job market. The new role will give him a stronger voice for workers,” said the 47-year-old, who was also let go in February and took four months to secure a job.

Job woes hit closer to home for coffee shop assistant Susan Tan, whose daughter in her 20s has been unemployed for about two years.

For herself, it has been a challenge to find another job. Said the 53-year-old: “The minute employers get to know my age, they will not hire me. So my message to Mr Ng is, ‘Please take care of the workers’.”

Pre-school teacher Chloe Hu, 55, hopes Ng will help workers find a better work-life balance so that more Singaporeans can get married and start families.

“Many are busy working, yet cannot afford to start families or buy their own homes,” she said. “Many local businesses also struggle to compete with international players.”

Ng had left Cabinet after losing the contest for Sengkang GRC in the 2020 general election. He returned to Parliament after winning the Jalan Kayu single seat in the May 2025 polls.

Several residents noted that Ng had initially asked not to be assigned any position in government so he could focus on his duties as an MP and as NTUC secretary-general.

Retired cleaner Sally Ng, whose son has been looking for a job for six months, said Ng’s reputation could take a hit among those who feel he has gone back on his word. “But he can make up for it by doing well in all his roles,” she added.

Asked about Ng’s work in Jalan Kayu, many of the residents interviewed said the constituency is relatively well maintained, with more wheelchair ramps and sports facilities since he took over.

For optometrist Eric Goh, Ng has to “upkeep” Jalan Kayu. He added that the labour chief has a bigger task: to help more Singaporeans in a climate where “the economy is not good”, and workers are getting retrenched.

“As a minister, he can better fight for the rights of Jalan Kayu and all Singaporeans,” the 44-year-old said.

Some residents are hoping for more municipal assistance to solve issues such as high-rise littering, the lack of joss paper burners and neighbourly disputes .

Part-time administrative executive Cynthia Chan, 72, said Ng’s appointment will give him macro and national perspectives, and a “louder voice” in Parliament.

“With this recognition from PM, he may be even more driven to do well in all his duties,” she said. “I don’t think he will neglect Jalan Kayu as he needs his voters in the next GE.”

Homemaker Jasmina Ng, 43, said her husband worked with Ng when he was a regular with the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

“He assured me that Ng is the kind who will help out if you are under his wing,” she said. “Now as part of PMO, he will be able to do even more for his residents.”

Retiree Koh Weng Kok, 76, said Ng will have to manage his time to juggle all his roles well, and that this would have a bearing on his performance at the next election. “We will all be watching him closely.”