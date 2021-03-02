Stiffer penalties for traffic offences in Silver Zones

Penalties for motorists who commit traffic offences at pedestrian crossings or endanger pedestrian safety in Silver Zones will be increased to better protect the elderly.

The School Zone Demerit Point framework will also be extended to the Silver Zones, which are located in areas with a high density of elderly people or where accidents involving elderly pedestrians have occurred.

Announcing this yesterday, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan said that penalties for offences in school zones will also be raised to protect students.

"We are completing our review, and will announce details later this year," he added during the debate on the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) budget.

Under the current School Zone Demerit Point framework, motorists who run afoul of the law - such as by beating a red light in the school zones - incur an additional demerit point.

"This policy encourages motorists to drive with extra caution in such areas, and enhances safety for students," MHA told The Straits Times.

"We will extend this concept to Silver Zones... In addition, we will enhance the framework for both school zones and Silver Zones," the ministry added.

This comes after the police said in their annual road traffic situation report last month that people aged 60 and above accounted for more than 80 per cent of fatal accidents involving pedestrians last year.

The number of fatal accidents fell by 29.9 per cent, from 117 cases in 2019 to 82 last year.

The number of traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians decreased by 27.1 per cent, from 321 in 2019 to 234 last year.

The number of elderly pedestrian fatalities also fell from 27 in 2019 to 15 last year.

Responding to the Workers' Party's Mr Faisal Manap (Aljunied GRC) who asked whether traffic offenders who are in financial difficulties can pay their fines in instalments, Mr Tan said that MHA has been studying this issue since last year.

He noted that those who are genuinely facing financial difficulties can currently appeal to the Traffic Police.

If their appeal is assessed to have merit, the deadline to settle the fine will be extended, Mr Tan added.