Stiffer fines for parking offences from next month

Motorists who flout the law and commit parking offences will face stiffer fines from next month, following a review by the Housing Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).

In a joint statement yesterday, the HDB and URA said fines will be increased for these categories of offences: illegal parking offences, coupon and digital park-ing offences, and payment ev-asion at Electronic Parking System (EPS) carparks.

The HDB and URA last carried out a revision of parking fines in 1991.

Motorcyclists who do not abide by parking regulations and park their vehicles indiscriminately will soon face a $35 fine, a $10 increase from before.

Meanwhile, errant car drivers and heavy vehicle drivers who park illegally will have their fines raised by $20. This means car drivers will have to pay $70 from July 1, while heavy vehicle drivers will have to pay $100.

The agencies said that from 2016 to last year, an average of 260,800 notices were issued each year for illegal parking. These included cases where the motorists parked their cars in motorcycle or heavy vehicle parking spaces, as well as non-season ticket holders who parked their vehicles in season parking spaces.

The HDB and URA said vehicles which are parked indiscriminately may endanger the safety of others, on top of causing obstruction and inconvenience to other users.

Motorists who do not pay the correct parking charges will also be punished more severely, the statement said.

Drivers of cars and heavy vehicles found without a valid parking coupon or without activating a digital parking session currently face a fine of $30 and $40, respectively. Motorcyclists face a fine of $8.

These fines will be increased to $40 and $50, respectively, for cars and heavy vehicles from July 1. There will be no change in the fine quantum for motorcycles.

In addition, errant motorists who exceed their paid parking sessions will now face higher fines, ranging from $8 to $24 for cars and $16 to $48 for heavy vehicles, up from the current $6 to $20 for cars, and $12 to $40 for heavy vehicles.

The fine quantum for motorcycles remains at $4.

Motorists who use carparks without the EPS should use parking coupons, the Parking.sg app or the OneService App to pay their parking charges, the agencies said.

From 2016 to last year, an average of 573,000 notices were issued each year to motorists who either did not pay the parking charges or paid an insufficient amount at coupon-parking carparks.

Those who evade parking charges by tailgating others or bypassing carpark gantries will also have their fines increased.

The HDB and URA said they have issued about 4,400 notices every year to this group of errant motorists.

From July 1, such motorcyclists will face a $35 fine, up from the current $25. The fines for car and heavy vehicle drivers will be raised to $70 and $100, respectively.

Currently, car drivers pay $50, and heavy vehicle drivers $80.

In the statement, the agencies urged motorists to be considerate and abide by the parking rules.

The public can call on 1800-338-6622 to report any parking offences.