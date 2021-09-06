Stewards of S'pore's heritage

Last Wednesday, the National Heritage Board (NHB) announced that playwright Almahdi Al-Haj Ibrahim, a director and producer of bangsawan operas and Malay poetic forms, and Madam Tan Poh Choo, owner of Nanyang Sauce, have been awarded The Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award.

The other two winners of the prize, given to those committed to passing on their knowledge and skills, are Bhaskar's Arts Academy for Indian dance forms and Siong Leng Musical Association for Chinese musical art nanyin.

The four are the second batch of recipients of the award launched in October 2019.

As award recipients, they will be able to tap an NHB grant of up to $20,000 for initiatives that further their projects.

Teaching others to appreciate handmade soya sauce

A sniff of Nanyang Sauce's light soya sauce immediately awakens the senses: Its fragrance can be smelled even before the stopper is removed.

Madam Tan Poh Choo, second-generation owner of brewery Nanyang Sauce, describes the manufacturing process as one of gestation. "Like pregnancy, it takes nine months," she said.

"We use traditional handicraft that relies on natural fermentation. There are very few chemicals involved."

The brewery, founded in 1959, is now 62 years old.

Madam Tan, 64, began brewing soya sauce when she was just 16, following in her father's footsteps, and now has 48 years of traditional sauce-making experience.

She said the job is "backbreaking work", but has never once looked back. When asked if the thought of quitting ever crossed her mind, she replied firmly: "Never."

About 40 per cent of Nanyang Sauce's staff are young, and many are volunteers, Madam Tan said, making her a suitable candidate for the National Heritage Board's (NHB) award, which recognises efforts made to pass on cultural practices.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, she organised four to six workshops per month, teaching participants how to appreciate local, handmade soya sauce.

During these sessions, attendees learn how to identify handmade sauce and are given a short tour around Nanyang Sauce's factory in Chin Bee Avenue to see the vats and take home soya beans so they can watch them ferment.

"I want them to know that they are not just eating soya sauce, but (also learning) the story behind it, the history behind it," said Madam Tan.

"Hopefully, the award will shine more light on the craft of traditional, artisan natural soya sauce. We are often seen as a sunset industry."

Her son, 37-year-old Ken Koh, is also in the family business. Madam Tan said she initially did not want him to join the trade, but relented after he insisted.

With the NHB money, she hopes to continue conducting workshops for those who are interested in her craft. She also wants to improve the facilities in her factory and make the packaging of her bottles more attractive.

Nurturing Indian dancers and musicians across globe

Mrs Santha Bhaskar, co-founder of Indian dance and music school Bhaskar's Arts Academy, was hesitant about performing on stage after marriage.

"Although people did not explicitly say I shouldn't, I was brought up with quite traditional values and felt the pressure on me to stop," she recalled.

"Dance was a taboo for married women. My uncles and aunties used to ask why I didn't pursue singing instead. It affected me subconsciously."

But the dancer and choreographer persisted, and later won the Cultural Medallion - the highest accolade for the arts.

Her husband, the late Mr K.P. Bhaskar, had set up Bhaskar's Arts Academy in 1952, and she joined him three years later. Together, they focused their efforts on nurturing the next generation of Indian dancers and musicians.

Today, their students are practitioners and teachers worldwide, including in Malaysia, Germany and the United States.

"I realised that this art form is very divine, and that sharing my knowledge gave me a sense of fulfilment as it is my roots.

"I could have been a teacher of maths or science, but feeling this divinity in me when I dance is very different. It's like tasting sugar - you can't really get the feeling elsewhere once you have a taste."

Bhaskar's Arts Academy has more than 400 students learning dance and percussion weekly.

The school even holds classes for children as young as three, although Mrs Bhaskar acknowledged that sometimes, keeping the attention of these toddlers is difficult.

She said the ideal age to start is about five to six years old. Many of her students begin young and stop in their teenage years, before later continuing with the classes when they are of working age or sending their own children to the school. "It feels like a family and that is what I love about it," she said.

Her daughter is a full-time dancer and has set up a school under the Bhaskar name in California. Mrs Bhaskar's students have also started Bhaskar branches in Arizona and Germany. Pre-Covid-19, her students got regular exposure at international performances in South-east Asian countries, India, Australia and the US.

"With the NHB (National Heritage Board) grant, we will be able to get more students to perform. Dancers must dance to improve, but we often lose money (holding performances) since Singaporeans won't pay too much for tickets," Mrs Bhaskar said.

She also hopes that she will be able to hire more full-time teachers. "This is a tremendous boost for the arts industry, especially at this time during the pandemic," she said.

Clement Yong