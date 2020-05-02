Steps taken to improve meals provided to foreign workers

The inter-agency task force in charge of migrant worker welfare in dormitories has received more positive feedback on the quality, quantity and timeliness of the catered meals being delivered, said its chairman Aubeck Kam yesterday.

Mr Kam, who is Permanent Secretary for Manpower, said the task force would have helped to serve more than 10 million meals by this weekend.

"We've managed to improve the meal timings so that the food gets to residents on time. We've seen more positive feedback on the quality of the food, the quantity of the food and overall satisfaction," he said at a media briefing on the task force's work since it was formed last month.

The food served to dorm residents came under the spotlight recently, after photos circulated on social media that purportedly showed it to be of poor quality.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong had said that constant feedback on this massive undertaking had been received and taken into account, and initial issues resolved.

The commander of the task force, Singapore Armed Forces' Brigadier-General Seet Uei Lim, said meals are provided to all 43 purpose-built dorms. "We plan to cater to different nationalities and food preferences... We cater to the varied food options and we have also established feedback groups to make sure that the quality and timeliness of catered food improve day by day," he said.

The Manpower Ministry said yesterday that meals are served between 30 minutes and an hour after they arrive at the dorms. "We also arrange visits by the chefs to engage the workers and better understand their preferences," it said.