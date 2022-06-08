Step back into 1970s-2000s at the National Museum

Step into the basement exhibition area of the National Museum from Friday, and one will be taken back four decades to an office from the 1980s, with typewriters on desks, scattered pencils, bulky personal computers and a view of the old city skyline through the window.

Overhead, speakers play the clattering of typewriter keys, the thump of stamps and inane office chatter.

The only thing missing seems to be the smell of freshly brewed coffee, as the National Museum puts up an immersive experience that pivots away from what is traditionally possible in an exhibition, choosing to recreate whole environments so visitors can live and breathe history - even if it is just for an hour.

Called Off/On: Everyday Technology That Changed Our Lives, the National Museum's new exhibition, which runs from Friday to Oct 30, focuses on gadgets from between the 1970s and 2000s and the contexts in which they were used in Singapore.

Payphones are placed in recreated hair salons and coffee shops; cameras are situated in photography studios and darkrooms; cassette players and a Nintendo game console are installed in a living room, complete with homely furniture and sports medals that could have been won by young students.

"It was a time of change. Pre-war, people sought entertainment outside, at Gay World Amusement Park for example. But with the new gadgets, people could make their own fun in the comfort of their home, at their convenience," said Ms Priscilla Chua, senior curator of the National Museum.

"The only way for us to understand how technology works is to try to experience it, and I think that's something that we have inserted as part of the entire exhibition. We really wanted to make it unique, different from our usual exhibitions."

Looking at the many historical items placed around each room, one might even be hard-pressed to identify the actual artefact on display, since the items are integrated quite seamlessly into their surroundings, separated from other objects only by small transparent cases.

The artefacts are on loan from members of the public or from the national collection.

Items that are not in a glass case can be touched or even played with.

Visitors can press the buttons on a cassette player to hear the whirring of the device or lift a hand receiver from an old coinafon - orange public phones introduced in the 1980s - to feel its weight or dial 1711 to get the time.

There are also quick games that can be played by scanning a QR code, such as a typing test that secretaries would have taken for an office job in the 1970s or a puzzle that requires visitors to learn how to decode a pager message.

Ms Chung May Khuen, director of the National Museum, said the exhibition is also part of a call to get people to contribute stories and objects that relate to technology from the 2000s, following the museum's first drive to collect more contemporary objects during Covid-19.

The first effort, which focused on Covid-19-related items, has had an encouraging response, she added.

Close to 300 items have been submitted for this, among them photos of stacked-up chairs at a Toast Box outlet, face masks with built-in microphones for lecturers and lounge wear with formal tops suitable for Zoom office meetings.

The 1970s to 1990s were a period of rapid transformation for Singapore. Typewriters heralded the entry of women into the workplace as secretaries, and while there used to be only 1.6 phones per 100 people in the immediate post-war period, they became much more ubiquitous.

The National Museum has also transformed the exhibition into an escape room at night, where participants can decipher clues that will help uncover a secret technological device.

Those who wish to contribute objects and stories relating to gadgets from the 2000s can do so at go.gov.sg/ccstechopencall until the end of the year.

Admission to the exhibition is free for Singaporeans and permanent residents. Escape room tickets will be released separately from tomorrow.