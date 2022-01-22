Steady rise in infections among kids

The number of children infected with Covid-19 has risen steadily over the last week. Children aged below 12

 • 312 cases were reported on Jan 20.

 • 120 cases were reported one week earlier on Jan 13.

On Jan 20

 • 43 were admitted into hospitals and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Based on local data

 • 14,380 children were infected with Covid-19 in the period from Oct 1 last year to Jan 16 this year.

 • Four children had severe infections needing either oxygen supplementation or care in the intensive care unit.

 • This corresponds to an incidence rate of 0.03 per cent, or 30 per 100,000 cases.

 • 15 children in this group developed multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome, which represents an incidence rate of 0.1 per cent or 100 per 100,000 cases.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2022, with the headline Steady rise in infections among kids.

