Steady rise in infections among kids

The number of children infected with Covid-19 has risen steadily over the last week. Children aged below 12

• 312 cases were reported on Jan 20.

• 120 cases were reported one week earlier on Jan 13.

On Jan 20

• 43 were admitted into hospitals and Covid-19 treatment facilities.

Based on local data

• 14,380 children were infected with Covid-19 in the period from Oct 1 last year to Jan 16 this year.

• Four children had severe infections needing either oxygen supplementation or care in the intensive care unit.

• This corresponds to an incidence rate of 0.03 per cent, or 30 per 100,000 cases.

• 15 children in this group developed multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome, which represents an incidence rate of 0.1 per cent or 100 per 100,000 cases.