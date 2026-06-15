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Vacanza Global Travels' licence may be revoked if it fails to meet the minimum financial requirements for a licence when its suspension ends.

SINGAPORE – Travel agency Vacanza Global Travels (VGT) has been suspended from conducting travel agent activities over its failure to meet the minimum financial requirements for a licence.

To qualify for a general licence, a travel agent must maintain a net value of at least $100,000 at all times, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) in a June 15 statement announcing the suspension .

The suspension will remain in effect until VGT submits proof that it has a net value of at least $100,000, or for up to six months, whichever is earlier, said STB.

It added that the company’s licence may be revoked if it fails to meet the minimum financial requirements by the end of its suspension.

During the period of suspension, VGT will be required to fulfil its existing obligations to its customers but will not be allowed to accept new travel bookings.

“STB takes a serious view against errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry. Any travel agent accepting new bookings during the suspension period will face enforcement action,” said the statutory board.

An updated list of licensed travel agents in Singapore can be found at trust.stb.gov.sg. Travel agents can e-mail STB at stb_ta@stb.gov.sg for related licensing queries.

VGT has bases in Singapore, Malaysia, Bali, India and Dubai, according to its profile on travel guidance platform TripAdvisor.

“We have our own hotel contracting with major chains, and own fleet for any kind of land arrangements, transfers, car rentals, coaches, luxury cars and other specialised/personalised services,” reads the profile.

A firm named Vacanza Global Travels was listed as a live company on business registration portal Bizfile as at June 15. The firm was registered in April 2019 , with a unit in Suntec City Tower Three listed as its current registered address.

Checks by The Straits Times found that the company’s website appeared to be inaccessible as at 5.30pm on June 15.

Its Instagram and Facebook profiles were still public, although its last posts on the social media platforms were made in April 2025 and May 2023, respectively.

ST has contacted Vacanza Global Travels for comment.