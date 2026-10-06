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STB revokes Sheen Yeow Travel’s licence over concerns of false financial statements

STB said the revocation was made as it had reason to believe that the company submitted falsified information “for some years”.

SINGAPORE – Sheen Yeow Travel will no longer be allowed to carry out any travel agent activities after the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) raised concerns about the authenticity of its financial statements.

In a statement on Oct 6 , STB said the travel agent’s licence has been revoked .

This means it must refund all existing customers or hand over its existing obligations to licensed travel agents to fulfil.

STB said the revocation was made as it had reason to believe that the company submitted falsified information “for some years” .

“STB’s review of Sheen Yeow Travel’s submissions revealed concerns about the authenticity of the financial information provided,” it said.

The board added that it takes a serious view of errant travel agents and will not hesitate to take necessary actions to protect the reputation of Singapore’s travel industry.

For the most up-to-date list of licensed travel agents in Singapore, members of the public can visit https://trust.stb.gov.sg/.