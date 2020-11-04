STB launches 50 bundled promotions to draw local tourists

Local tourism is getting a boost from bundled promotions by hotels, attractions, restaurants and shops, which are being offered under the SingapoRediscovers campaign from yesterday.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is launching around 50 of these bundled promotions, dubbed "Singapolidays", which can be found on the SingapoRediscovers website or the VisitSingapore mobile app.

The promotions are designed around 10 areas which have specific attractions or cultural interest, such as Chinatown, Sentosa or the Mandai-Kranji nature area, STB said in a statement yesterday.

To help consumers explore the 10 different precincts, STB is also launching holiday itineraries featuring recommended hotels, attractions, tours and shops which users can customise.

Tour company The Traveller DMC planned some of the bundled promotions.

The firm's executive director Yvonne Low said that the company wanted to showcase Singapore's diversity when putting experiences together.

"We constantly go about saying that Singapore is multicultural and diverse, but most of us have not actually experienced what that really means," she said.

Mrs Low helped put together bundles such as Origin Journeys' Hainanese Heritage Tours, which includes visits to restaurants and a chicken rice culinary workshop.

"You not only get to marvel at the architecture or furnishings associated with these groups, but also get insights not commonly known from extraordinary individuals running these traditional businesses," she added.

Participating businesses say the bundled promotions allow them to provide their offerings in an integrated way and this can contribute to a better overall experience.

For instance, Hotel Soloha in Chinatown is pairing with tour operators such as FootWorks and Tribe Tours to run mystery-inspired tours of the Keong Saik area.

The hotel's founder Josh Hu said hotel guests can participate in the tours, which have crime-solving elements exploring Keong Saik's history as a red-light district.

Also participating is the wax museum Madame Tussauds in Sentosa, which is pairing with fast-food restaurant Marrybrown and the Sentosa Island Bus Tour for a bundled promotion.

The museum's general manager Alex Ward expects the bundled promotions to have a positive impact on demand.

"Often, people are looking for a full-day activity when coming to Sentosa, so it's nice and convenient to book a whole activity package knowing this is suitable for their needs," he said.

The wax museum is also launching new activities to attract more visitors, such as the Behind The Magic tour where guests learn the craft of making wax figures, including skills like wax painting and hair insertion.

STB is hoping the bundles will help Singaporeans access parts of the country they may not have taken the time to explore before.

Its chief executive Keith Tan emphasised the novelty that local tourism can offer.

He said: "There is so much to explore and do in our vibrant precincts.

"Each has a unique story to tell, and home-grown businesses that need our support."