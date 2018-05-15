STB chief to step down on May 31

Mr Lionel Yeo, who has helmed the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) for the past six years, will be stepping down on May 31.

During the 45-year-old chief executive's tenure, the tourism sector attained record highs in tourist arrivals and spending in 2017.

Singapore also secured several high-profile sporting events such as the BNP Paribas Women's Tennis Association Finals, the Singapore Rugby Sevens and football's International Champions Cup. A long-standing contract with Formula One for the Singapore Grand Prix was also extended until 2021.

Mr Yeo was also responsible for initiating a number of notable projects to refresh Singapore's tourism scene such as the Singapore: Inside Out showcase in 2015 and 2017, which displays Singapore's contemporary arts and design scene on an international stage. It made its rounds in major cities such as Beijing, London, New York, Tokyo and Sydney.

He has also left his mark in terms of contributing towards Singapore's latest tourism campaign launched in August last year - "Passion Made Possible". It showcases the resilience and ingenuity of the local spirit rather than just physical attractions.

His public sector career spans 22 years. He also serves on the boards of Sentosa Development Corporation, Mandai Park Holdings and Raffles Institution. His next move is to the private sector.

"It has been my privilege... to lead STB and work with tourism stakeholders here and abroad to achieve record tourism results for Singapore and position the sector on a sustainable growth trajectory," said Mr Yeo.

Mr Loh Khum Yean, Permanent Secretary (Trade and Industry), thanked Mr Yeo for his contributions. Ms Melissa Ow, currently STB's deputy CEO, will be appointed acting CEO from June 1, until a new chief executive is named.

Rachael Seow