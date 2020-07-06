Stayhome guide for Monday: Watch London theatre productions, make healthier stir-fried noodles and more

1. STREAM: London theatre productions



London's National Theatre has been showing recorded versions of various plays for free on YouTube since the coronavirus pandemic devastated the performing arts industry.

The online run will end this month with three productions.

Currently available is Les Blancs (starring Sian Phillips and Danny Sapani), a timely play by American playwright Lorraine Hansberry, about an African nation on the edge of civil war struggling with colonialism and racial tensions. It ends on Friday at 2am Singapore time.

The Deep Blue Sea, starring Helen McCrory (Peaky Blinders, 2013 to present) is about a woman's affair and the breakdown of her marriage. It will premiere on Friday at 2am Singapore time.

Amadeus, a fictional account of the lives of composers Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Antonio Salieri, will premiere on July 17 at 2am Singapore time.

National Theatre YouTube channel

2. Covid-19 stay-home recipe: Healthier noodle stir-fry





Here is a noodle dish that can be served hot or chilled.

Konnyaku noodles are also known as shirataki, which means white waterfalls in Japanese.

Konnyaku is extracted from the starchy root of the konnyaku plant, or Amorphophallus rivieri, an Asian plant known as konjac. The corms of the plant are ground into flour, which is mixed with water to form a paste. It is solidified using calcium hydroxide and moulded into cakes or noodles.

3. WATCH: Cute kittens



The Kitten Rescue Sanctuary in Los Angeles, California, has an all-day live stream of the adorable kittens in its care until they find permanent homes.

Watch the kittens play, sleep and eat as staff members comfort and take care of them.

Kitten Rescue live stream

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Unbroken by Jinny Koh





Lian squints at the computer screen, her mouse hovering over the links in her e-mail. It is her granddaughter's birthday today and Zoey is throwing a Zoom party. "Simi zoom?" Teck said, and Lian was just as confused. It took her some time to get used to WhatsApp video-calling her granddaughter during the circuit breaker, and now, here's another newfangled thing - Zoom. Apparently, Zoey's friends will be there too.

"Teck ah! Are you ready? Party's starting soon!" Lian calls out, clicking on a link. A box pops up, prompting her for a password. Did Zoey give her one? Lian checks her phone. Look at her now, Lian thinks, almost laughing. Juggling so many gadgets at once. Facebook, Instagram and, now, Zoom - Zoey has been introducing all these apps to her. Teck doesn't even have an e-mail account.

Lian watches Teck, who is putting on a T-shirt for the party. Cannot be topless in front of Zoey's friends, Lian reminded him. This circuit breaker caught them by surprise and has most certainly been trying. Neither of them can go to work and suddenly, they are in each other's faces all day. "Lian, why are the cups not washed?" "Lian, where's my torchlight?"

