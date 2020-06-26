Stayhome guide for Friday: Watch Chinese classical music concert, make murtabak telur mini and more

1. WATCH: Chinese classical music concert



Xu Hui, who is the orchestra's guzheng associate principal, will perform the local premiere of Chen Zhe's Blue Heaven Overture. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CHINESE ORCHESTRA



Watch the Singapore Chinese Orchestra's (SCO) 2019 concert, Mystical Colours, which will be streamed on YouTube from today under the orchestra's#DabaoSCO digital concert series.

Suona player Liu Wenwen, who has worked with Grammy award-winning Chinese composer Tan Dun, performs the Singapore premiere of composer Luo Maishuo's Dance Of Fire.

Meanwhile, Xu Hui, who is the orchestra's guzheng associate principal, will perform the local premiere of Chen Zhe's Blue Heaven Overture.

Info: #DabaoSCO digital concert series

2. Covid-19 stay-home receipe: Murtabak telur mini



ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



If you fancy enjoying murtabak at home, minus the mess of kneading dough, use ready-made spring roll pastry to make a miniature version with egg - murtabak telur mini.

This is a tip I learnt from the Malay food stall operator in my office canteen.

He used to sell little irresistible pan-fried parcels of ground meat wrapped in crispy popiah skin.

READ MORE HERE

3. CHECK OUT: The Substation's festival



Watch short films such as Kutiyattam, view a virtual exhibition and listen to a roundtable talk on the relevance of the cinema post-Covid-19 at The Substation's online festival Coming Home. PHOTO: THE SUBSTATION



Watch short films such as Kutiyattam, view a virtual exhibition and listen to a roundtable talk on the relevance of the cinema post-Covid-19 at The Substation's online festival Coming Home.

Initially planned as a physical event, the festival offers patrons a sneak peak into the contemporary arts centre's upcoming initiatives for the year.

The line-up, which runs from today until Sunday, includes a series of short films, directed and produced by Singaporean film-maker Russell Morton, titled Theatre Triple Bill.

These were adapted from three theatrical works by Lina Yu, Ramith Ramesh and Zelda Tatiana Ng.

As Singapore entered its circuit breaker period and live rehearsals were cancelled, the three works were reinterpreted from stage to screen. Admission is free.

Info: Catch The Substation's festival at home

CLICK HERE FOR MORE THINGS TO DO

4. 30 Days Of Art With NAC: Going Round In Circuits by Jennifer Anne Champion



ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO



When friends and lovers meet unmasked in the street,

a spectre slips its hand between hands held till it's over.

Old men congregate at round tables once more.

READ MORE HERE