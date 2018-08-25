Staycation, dining offers for ST readers

Novotel Singapore on Stevens and Mercure Singapore on Stevens, located side by side in Stevens Road, are the latest venues for dining, drinking and sleeping.

They form a hub - with 254 Novotel rooms and 528 Mercure rooms, 11 dining outlets, two outdoor pools, a tennis court and function space.

Since the hub is near Orchard Road, you can head out to shop easily, thanks to a convenient shuttle service to T Galleria.

There are also shuttle services to Stevens MRT station and The Metropolis in North Buona Vista Drive.

Subscribers of The Straits Times can plan their staycation there because the hotels are offering a 10 per cent discount off room nights, and 15 per cent off for dining at the restaurants Food Exchange, L'Aperitif, Winestone and Fudebar.

To qualify, you will need to book your stay through the SPH Rewards app.

The app can be downloaded via Apple App Store or Google Play.