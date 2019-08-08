Stay united amid looming challenges: President

As Singapore celebrates its 54th National Day, Singaporeans must stay strong and united to tackle looming challenges together, President Halimah Yacob said yesterday.

In a National Day greeting video posted on Facebook, she said the trade dispute between the United States and China, weakening global demand and growing protectionism will have an impact on Singapore.

Madam Halimah said she has met many Singaporeans at the Istana and during her community outreach programmes.

She added that Singaporeans share many things in common, including a deep love for Singapore, a strong desire to make a better life for themselves and a wish to live in a kind society. "Many are doing good work through volunteering their services or sharing their resources," she said in the video.

She said the Government has measures ready to help firms and Singaporeans in the event of a recession.

Plans for a stimulus package were revealed by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat last month, though no specific details were given.

Said Madam Halimah: "Meanwhile, let's do our part to help innovate and transform our economy, sharpen our skills and capabilities to take advantage of new opportunities, strengthen our bonds and celebrate our diversity.

"Happy National Day!"