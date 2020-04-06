Stay home, stay calm: Get books without going out, and other ways to beat the virus blues while staying in

We can't hug our parents, meet friends or go on holidays. And as circuit breaker measures kick in, we must stay at home. Amid the various don'ts, we have to find the sunshine and some fun, uplifting things to do. Here are some ideas to stay calm and carry on!
Covid-19 circuit breaker measures: What you can and cannot do for the next one month
Life in Singapore will hit something of a standstill from tomorrow till May 4. Can you order food or move around?
10 wellness apps to use while staying at home
Many of these are free and require minimal equipment - to help you get through the long days at home.
Eight useful pantry staples to have in the time of coronavirus
These have been chosen for their versatility. Keep calm, consider your family's needs, and carry on.
Make your own bread, do your manicure and more
This is a perfect time to do your nails or bake your own bread.
3 easy recipes you can whip up at home
Staying home does not mean you have to dine shabbily.
Get books without leaving home
From e-books to audiobooks to delivery deals, here's how you can get your literary fix.
DIY drinks for happy hour
Learn to make classic drinks as lights go out in bars for the next few weeks.
Embrace the spirit of travel at home
When borders around the world slam shut, where do travel lovers escape to?
The arts at your fingertips - from virtual museum tours to Broadway shows online
The Esplanade, for instance, is streaming archival gig recordings on its Offstage site.
10 sports accounts to follow on social media
Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to.