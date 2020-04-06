Stay home, stay calm: Get books without going out, and other ways to beat the virus blues while staying in

We can't hug our parents, meet friends or go on holidays. And as circuit breaker measures kick in, we must stay at home. Amid the various don'ts, we have to find the sunshine and some fun, uplifting things to do. Here are some ideas to stay calm and carry on!

Covid-19 circuit breaker measures: What you can and cannot do for the next one month





Public pools, such as those at the 26 SportSG swimming complexes, will be closed. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Life in Singapore will hit something of a standstill from tomorrow till May 4. Can you order food or move around?

READ MORE

10 wellness apps to use while staying at home





(From left) White Noise, Down Dog and MyPlate. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM APPLE.COM



Many of these are free and require minimal equipment - to help you get through the long days at home.

READ MORE

Eight useful pantry staples to have in the time of coronavirus





Rice. PHOTOS: BT FILE



These have been chosen for their versatility. Keep calm, consider your family's needs, and carry on.

READ MORE

Make your own bread, do your manicure and more





Groom: DIY manicure. PHOTO: EM.MEZING NAILS



This is a perfect time to do your nails or bake your own bread.

READ MORE

3 easy recipes you can whip up at home





Hong Kong-style wonton noodles with homemade char siew. ST PHOTO: HEDY KHOO



Staying home does not mean you have to dine shabbily.

READ MORE

Get books without leaving home





Readers can support local bookstores by taking advantage of delivery discounts on orders of physical books. Audiobook providers Audible and Storytel Singapore are also offering hundreds of titles to stream for free. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO



From e-books to audiobooks to delivery deals, here's how you can get your literary fix​.

READ MORE

DIY drinks for happy hour



Learn how to make a martini cocktail using tools you can find in your kitchen like chopsticks, measuring spoons and water bottles. PHOTO: ST VIDEO



Learn to make classic drinks as lights go out in bars for the next few weeks.

READ MORE

Embrace the spirit of travel at home





The writer, who visited Seattle (above), Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Ratchaburi and Suan Phueng last year, thinks longingly of the trips she cannot take for now. PHOTOS: COURTESY OF LEE SIEW HUA



When borders around the world slam shut, where do travel lovers escape to?

READ MORE

The arts at your fingertips - from virtual museum tours to Broadway shows online





PHOTOS: GOOGLE, NATIONAL LIBRARY BOARD, BROADWAYHD, VIRTUAL COLLECTION OF ASIAN MASTERPIECES



The Esplanade, for instance, is streaming archival gig recordings on its Offstage site.

READ MORE

10 sports accounts to follow on social media





(Clockwise from top left) Singapore Slingers guard Ng Han Bin, House of Highlights, skier Candide Thovex and taekwondo exponent Chelsea Sim. PHOTOS: INSTAGRAM, TWITTER, TIKTOK, SNAPCHAT



Just because the sports world has stopped doesn't mean your sports consumption has to.

READ MORE