Stay-home reads: All about food - 8 cup noodles that are worth eating (and the best time to dig in)

SINGAPORE - With eateries now banned from taking dine-in orders as Singaporeans hunker down during the circuit breaker period, many are turning to food delivery services or whipping up meals at home.

Today, let's talk about food - the good, the bad and the deliciously sinful.

Also on the menu: Have you ever ordered too much food and wondered if it is safe to eat the leftovers another day? Or do you suspect that the many suppers you’ve had recently could be the cause of your sleepless nights?

Settle down, get ready and dig into these 5 stories.

How to make an egg-cellent choice

Are some eggs better than others? Supermarkets in Singapore stock an array of egg varieties, with some coming from countries as far as Ukraine, Denmark and Sweden.

While some premium offerings, such as those from Japan, come with a hefty price tag of around $2 for an egg, others produced locally or from Malaysia cost about 14 cents each.

In a blind taste test, ST’s food experts suss out whether Japanese eggs, known for their distinctive orange yolks and flavour, are worth the price compared with local ones.

To eat or not to eat: How safe is that leftover in your fridge?

Many people believe that leftovers are safe to eat once they are heated. But as bacteria multiply quickly in temperatures of between 5 and 60 deg C, food that has been left outside the fridge for too long may contain a lot of bacteria - and warming it up later does not make a difference.

Likewise, it does not mean that food is safe to eat once it has been refrigerated. So what can you actually eat?

Thinking of going vegan?

More people are opting to go vegan as they try to cut their carbon footprint or pursue a more plant-based diet to improve their health.

But going vegan does not necessarily mean it's more healthy. In fact, you could still be eating food that is high in sugar and salt or low in nutrition.

A dietitian answers some of the commonly asked questions about the vegan diet and offers handy tips on how to get enough protein and vitamin B12.

Cup of the cups: Slurping it all up in a cup noodles taste test

From basic flavours such as chicken, to exotic ones like Korean army stew, hot chicken cheese and mala xiang guo, which cup noodles are worth the calories?

ST food editor Tan Hsueh Yun, senior food correspondent Wong Ah Yoke and chef Bjorn Shen of Artichoke sip and slurp up all 29 varieties of cup noodles to find out.

The judges graded the noodles using three criteria - taste, noodle texture and quality of condiments and sauces, with a maximum of 10 points for each one.

It is not just what you eat, but when you eat

When it comes to maintaining good cardiovascular health, traditional lifestyle approaches often focus on what we eat and how much we eat.

Yet, what is lesser-known is that the timing of when we consume our calories is also critical for staying trim and fit. According to a Columbia University study, women are in danger of developing heart disease if they eat after 6pm.

Eating late at night and other poor habits can also cause problems such as acid reflux, heartburn and poorer sleep quality.

