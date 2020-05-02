Stay-home notice extended for foreign workers in construction

The stay-home notice (SHN) being served by around 180,000 foreign workers in the construction sector and their dependants will be extended by another 14 days as a precautionary measure to stem the spread of Covid-19, the authorities said yesterday.

The workers, who are work permit and S Pass holders, will now serve their stay-home notice, initially slated to end on May 4, until May 18, 11.59pm.

In a joint statement, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said the number of infected construction work pass holders who are living in premises that are not purpose-built dormitories has continued to rise.

Their prevalence remains noticeably higher than the general community, suggesting transmission at construction worksites among such workers had occurred before the start of the stay-home notice period, the agencies said.

Singaporeans serving their stay-home notice are usually able to do it in isolation. But construction work pass holders are likely to be in shared lodgings, where they have continued interactions with one another. Factory-converted dormitories, for example, may have 12 men sharing a room.

The cases that are now being observed could have been incubated earlier or may have spread among the workers' close contacts and housemates, the statement said.

"Based on the public health assessment by the Ministry of Health, an extension of the SHN by a further 14 days to cover another incubation cycle will help to break the cycle of transmission," said the agencies.

The 180,000 workers and their dependants affected by the stay-home notice requirement are now staying in factory-converted dormitories, temporary quarters on construction sites and private residential premises such as shophouses, as well as Housing Board flats.

The Singapore Contractors Association Limited (Scal) is setting up a Scal Covid-19 fund to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and their employees during this Covid-19 period to maintain employment and keep the SMEs in business.

It is in the midst of pooling funds and estimates the total funding to be between $800,000 and $1 million, potentially providing assistance to at least 500 SMEs and 5,000 employees.

The Government will provide matching funds to supplement what Scal is able to raise from the industry. More details will be released by Scal at a later date.

180,000 No. of foreign workers in construction sector and their dependants who are on stay-home notice now.

Yuen Sin