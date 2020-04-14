Stay At Home, Singapore raises over $54k for needy youth

More than $54,000 has been raised for young people from low-income families since a fund-raising campaign that involves an updated version of National Day song Count On Me, Singapore began last Saturday evening.

The money from more than 260 donors will be channelled to the beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund (BTBAF).

The fund-raising campaign is part of a tie-up between ST and local music veteran Clement Chow.

As part of the campaign, 11 local artists came together to give their take on Chow's well-loved National Day song - Count On Me, Singapore. They released Stay At Home, Singapore, a rallying call to get Singaporeans to do their bit to help the nation overcome the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collaboration is an effort to raise money for the beneficiaries of the two funds and their families, as many have been affected by the outbreak from job losses and pay cuts.

The lyrics have been rewritten. For example, "We have a vision for tomorrow" is replaced with "We need a vaccine for tomorrow".

Singaporeans are also told: "Stay at home, Singapore, don't go out or kena fine some more."

Singaporeans have shown their love for the new song online, with at least 181,000 views on Facebook and 38,000 views on YouTube as of yesterday at 6pm. There are more than 2,300 reactions to the video and 2,200 shares on Facebook.

Facebook user Lim Yee Peng commented: "Such a touching and encouraging song! Let's make it work, dear country!"

Another user Mathias Lee said: "Well done! What a wonderful, nay, ingenious and entertaining way to pass the message in the lyrics to Singaporeans."

While YouTube user Ernest Chew called it slightly "cringey", he said "the spirit and humour come through fine for the more positive amongst us".

Getting people to understand the importance of staying at home was one of the reasons he was motivated to take part in the collaboration, said Mr Chow in a Skype interview with multimedia correspondent Hairianto Diman on ST's weekday talk show The Big Story yesterday.

"(The other reason) is really to help the (beneficiaries) because so many families out there are really in need of help," said Mr Chow.

• To donate to this campaign, scan this QR code or go to str.sg/stayathomesg

• All donations will be eligible for 2.5 times tax deduction.

• The STSPMF provides pocket money to children and youth from low-income families.

• The BTBAF supports arts training for financially disadvantaged children and youth here.