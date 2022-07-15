STATEMENTS FROM MFA AND POLICE

NO REQUEST FOR ASYLUM

In response to media queries, it is confirmed that Mr Rajapaksa has been allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit. He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum. Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

HERE ON PRIVATE VISIT

As stated in the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Rajapaksa is here on a private visit. He is on a social visit pass. He has not sought nor has he been offered any asylum. Singapore does not generally offer asylums. Police ask that the public, Singaporeans, residents, work pass holders and social visitors alike abide by our local laws. Action will be taken against anyone participating in a public assembly that is illegal.

SINGAPORE POLICE