State gifts crafted by those with disabilities

From hand-bound journals to scarves featuring designs by artists with visual impairment, the Istana has been giving out state gifts crafted by the disabled to visiting dignitaries.

President Halimah Yacob posted on Facebook last December that the Istana commissioned these gifts through i'mable Collective, an initiative that showcases works by people with disabilities.

One of the craftsmen is Mr Gan Boon Leong, 73, who has been paralysed from the waist down since the age of 20, following an operation for a spinal cord injury.

He suffered a few years of depression before securing employment at SPD, formerly known as the Society for the Physically Disabled.

Now he is a master craftsman with 50 years under his belt at the organisation - 20 of which he spent binding notebooks and journals.

The journals that Mr Gan and his team make are among the state gifts that are given to dignitaries and guests during their visits to the Istana or when the President travels officially overseas.

"It makes me feel happy that our books are in the Istana because the guests get to see the crafts that we are making here," said Mr Gan.

He works alongside a team of three other craftsmen to make the journals. Tasks like cutting, hand-binding and hot stamping are shared among the team members.

The journals and other state gifts are curated by i'mable Collective, which was launched in 2019 by SG Enable to foster collaborations between artists with disabilities and creative or enterprise partners to develop merchandise and services.

A scarf featuring a design by two artists with visual impairment - Ms Katy Lee, 71, and Ms Adeline Vejaletchmy, 59, from the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped (SAVH) - is among the other state gifts commissioned. The scarf was part of a gift set presented to President Halimah during the National Day Parade in 2020.

Ms Lee has been creating art and handicrafts for the past 20 years, after joining SAVH to learn how to be independent. She lost vision in her right eye in 1995 after an operation to remove a tumour in her optic nerve, and has tunnel vision in her left eye.

She said that there were no words to describe how overjoyed and grateful she felt having her work included among the gifts commissioned.