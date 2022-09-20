State flags at S'pore govt buildings flown at half-mast as mark of respect

State flags at all government buildings in Singapore were flown at half-mast on Monday as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He said in a Facebook post on Monday: "Today, the world bids farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, at her state funeral in London. Her Majesty was a symbol of hope, stability and continuity."

He added that she was a true trailblazer of her time, and will always be remembered for her deep sense of duty, devotion and contributions to the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world.

He said: "I send my deepest condolences to His Majesty King Charles III and the royal family, Prime Minister Liz Truss and the British people.

"Rest in peace, Your Majesty."

The people of Britain, as well as leaders and royals from around the world, bid a final farewell to the Queen at a state funeral on Monday at 11am local time (6pm Singapore time).

President Halimah Yacob attended the state funeral. She was accompanied by her husband Mohamed Abdullah Alhabshee, as well as officials from the Istana and MFA.