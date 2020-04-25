State Courts turn away 7 visitors daily on average amid tighter rules

When Fiona Poh Min, one of three accused who turned up at the State Courts for the expected verdict of the O-level examination cheating case earlier this month, she was denied entry by security staff for showing symptoms of being unwell.

The district judge, who received word of it, postponed the court hearing to earlier this week.

But it was deferred again until June as the case was deemed not an essential and urgent matter under tighter rules that came into effect on April 13.

On average, seven visitors are turned away each day since visitor registration started in February, a State Courts spokesman told The Straits Times on Tuesday.

In the case of Fiona Poh Min, 32, she was denied entry as she had a sore throat and mild cough, said her lawyer Peter Ong Lip Cheng.

She and her aunt Poh Yuan Nie, 53, as well as Chinese national Feng Riwen, 27, are accused of helping six students from China to cheat in their O-level examinations in 2016.

The trio, whose bail adds up to $80,000, contested the case in a trial which stretched over three weeks from April 2018 till closing submissions in January this year, added Mr Ong.

The State Courts spokesman said a visitor registration system was introduced on Feb 3.

"Anyone entering the State Courts has to fill out a declaration that asks, amongst others, whether he/she has flu-like symptoms or is on any leave of absence (LOA)/ stay-home notices (SHN)/ quarantine orders (QO)," she said.

"Those who are not feeling well or display symptoms of being unwell and/or are on LOA/SHN/QO will be denied entry."

Also, everyone will have their temperatures taken before being allowed into the State Courts.

"We urge everyone to play a part in ensuring a safe environment for all," she added.

In line with the more stringent safe distancing measures, the State Courts will hear only essential and urgent matters until June 1, when the extended circuit breaker period ends.

These cases will be heard, as far as possible, by electronic means of communication without requiring physical attendance in court.

The changes were underscored in a circular yesterday on the courts' website.

State Courts Registrar Jennifer Marie said in the circular that the move aligns with the Government's decision to extend the circuit breaker period for another four weeks until June 1.

Lawyers interviewed said the checks at the entrance of the State Courts showed the premium placed on health and safety.

Being denied entry by security staff reflected the gravity of the situation, they added, because typically a case would be adjourned only when a valid medical certificate is produced by a sick party.

But in the current situation, a case can be adjourned just because a party shows symptoms of being unwell.

Said veteran lawyer K. Elengovan: "In safeguarding against Covid-19, you cannot take any chances and have to keep away if showing any symptoms of being unwell."