Starting a cocktail bar amid heightened restrictions

Tucked away on the third floor of a shophouse in Sago Street opposite the Smith Street market, Sago House harks back to an American speakeasy from the 1920s.

While business at the new cocktail bar is going strong now, this was not the case last April, when founders Desiree Jane Silva, Abhishek Cherian George and Jay Gray tried to get their brainchild up and running amid the tightening public health restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Silva, 34, said: "My initial reaction when the restrictions were announced was extreme sadness. George was more level-headed; he reasoned it was good they were announced before we opened, or we might have had to shut down a few days into operations."

The idea for Sago House started when Ms Silva and Mr Gray, 31, chanced upon the shophouse unit about two years ago.

Teaming up with Mr Cherian, 35, the founders built upon their initial idea for a small-scale joint to host friends and family, finally deciding on an intimate, unpretentious cocktail bar with a focus on building lasting relationships with patrons.

The founders, who are seasoned practitioners in the food and beverage sector, built the bar by hand with the help of YouTube tutorials and upcycled materials.

Mr Gray is a former regional brand ambassador for Monkey Shoulder whisky, Ms Silva worked for craft spirits distributor EC Proof and Mr Cherian owns cocktail bar The Spiffy Dapper.

Their experience motivated them to start a venue that was personalised and friendly.

Mr Gray said: "We're detail-oriented towards our guests. If you come in once, we'll make sure you have a good time, and remember what you dislike because we should never have to ask you more than once. If you hate gin, I should remember that you hate gin."

While the circuit breaker dampened their spirits, Ms Silva said it gave them time to pause and reflect on how to reach out to customers and build their brand.

"After a month, instead of waiting around for the restrictions to lift, we decided to start selling canned cocktails. It was intense because it was just Jay and me prepping and bottling and canning as George had to look out for his other venues," she said.

Through word of mouth, Sago House's canned cocktails started making waves among customers as novel drinks that could be enjoyed in the comfort of home.

Full-fledged operations began after the circuit breaker ended in June.

Accommodating a limited number of patrons, the bar runs on a reservation-only system, which has helped to heighten its allure for Singaporeans seeking new experiences after staying at home.

The founders say their efforts to keep pushing on despite the pandemic have paid off.

"We had been so focused on just finishing up the venue that we had not marketed the bar yet. So because we pivoted to canned cocktails, we were able to reach out to customers," said Mr Gray.

Mr Cherian said: "That time period gave us the opportunity to prime ourselves for when restrictions were lifted. The circuit breaker was all about keeping afloat and building our name."

Malavika Menon