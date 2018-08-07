StarHub clients get free data access to SPH apps

All StarHub mobile postpaid customers will now be able to enjoy free local data access to Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) mobile applications.

From today, existing and new StarHub mobile postpaid customers will have free local data access to four SPH mobile apps for two years. This free local data access does not include video content.

The apps are: Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, The Business Times, The Straits Times and SPH Radio. The radio segment comprises Kiss92 FM, ONE FM 91.3, UFM 100.3, 96.3 Hao FM and Money FM 89.3.

The announcement follows SPH and StarHub reaffirming their strategic partnership through the signing of a memorandum of understanding in January this year. Beyond media and communications, both companies are also exploring areas of partnership in healthcare, retail and education.

Orange Valley Nursing Homes, a subsidiary of SPH through Invest Healthcare, announced in May that it was testing aged-care technologies with StarHub and ST Engineering for its new smart nursing home in Balestier to improve the quality of care for residents.

Mr Anthony Tan, deputy chief executive officer of SPH, said: "Content consumption on the move has become part of our everyday lives. SPH is glad to continue partnering StarHub on this popular initiative that will provide not only the best mobile news, lifestyle and radio content to our customers but also enhanced value to their data subscription.

"We look forward to serving our customers better with high quality and engaging content."

Ms Jeannie Ong, StarHub's chief strategic partnership officer, said: "Out of the wide range of projects covered by our multi-faceted partnership, free local data access to SPH mobile apps remains as one of the most well-received by our customers.

"It is not difficult to see why; this collaboration is a textbook example of how we are combining our strengths to better serve the customer. With the renewal and deepening of our strategic partnership, we are on track to roll out even more collaborations to deliver greater value."

As part of this agreement, SPH and StarHub will also jointly market products and services to the education sector, selected government departments and agencies, and small and medium-sized enterprises. All SPH mobile apps can be downloaded for free via Apple Store or Google Play on mobile devices.

Sue-Ann Tan