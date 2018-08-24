Standing up for Singapore

Senior Warrant Officer Mohd Salleh Ali, 60, is a familiar face around the Civil Defence Academy in Jalan Bahar. He oversees the running of the training facility, and has seen the force transform from the Singapore Fire Brigade to the current Singapore Civil Defence Force. When he was 17, he had to quit his pursuit of a polytechnic education to join the force to ease his family's financial burden. He is part of the Merdeka Generation, which was lauded by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the National Day Rally on Sunday for making sacrifices and answering the call of duty. The Straits Times speaks with five pioneers in their respective fields on the challenges they overcame in Singapore's early days.

