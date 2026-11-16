Stand a chance to win a pair of Oceanarium tickets

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SINGAPORE – Fancy a leisurely visit to the Oceanarium, and seeing clownfish, sea jellies, sharks and rays with a friend or partner? A pair of tickets worth $110 is now up for grabs for eligible polytechnic and ITE students.

Already activated your Straits Times student account? Simply log in and read a story by Nov 20 for a chance to win a pair of Singapore Oceanarium tickets. If you have yet to activate your account, you can get started with your school e-mail.

Eligible students will also receive a $5 Grab voucher.

In addition, you will qualify for a lucky draw to win the pair of Oceanarium tickets.

This giveaway is ongoing until Nov 20. Students can refer to notices sent to their school e-mails for more details about the ongoing campaign, one of a series of ST giveaways with prizes to encourage reading.

One of the winners from an earlier giveaway in August was Ngee Ann Polytechnic student Cao Fuxi. The 21-year-old, who won a pair of Bose Noise Cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds, said: “The noise-cancelling feature will help me concentrate better when studying at school or in my hostel.”

Added Cao: “A recent Straits Times article on mental health support in polytechnics stood out to me. With heavy coursework and tight deadlines, these resources can really help students cope better.”

If you see an article you like or find useful on ST, as an account user, you can bookmark articles for future reference via the myST+ “Saved” feature on both the ST website and app. Other features include reading e-paper articles offline and accessing podcasts through the ST Podcast Player.

If you have not yet activated your ST account, you can do so here. After activating it, you will automatically be redirected to TL;DR content, featuring stories relevant to you.