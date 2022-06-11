Stallholders, businesses to get help if disruption to chicken supplies persists: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - Assistance will be given to stallholders and businesses where needed, in the event of a prolonged disruption to chicken supplies, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Saturday (June 11).

The Government is aware of the impact of Malaysia's ban on chicken exports on businesses and is monitoring the situation closely, and will provide further support if needed, she added.

Malaysia imposed the ban on June 1 amid a shortage of chickens, a move aimed at stabilising their supply and price in the country. About a third of Singapore's chicken supply comes from Malaysia.

Ms Fu, who was speaking at the Meat Traders' Association Singapore's (MTA) 20th anniversary dinner held in Sentosa, said in the event of prolonged and extensive disruption to supplies, the National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will extend help to stallholders and businesses where needed.

She cited how help was given when Covid-19 disrupted Jurong Fishery Port's operations last year.

According to reports then, the assistance included rental waivers or reductions for stall owners in the food centres that were closed due to the infection cluster linked to Jurong Fishery Port.

In her speech, Ms Fu said the export ban highlighted the need for firms to have business continuity plans and to build resilience in their supply networks.

She added: "The Government has been working closely with industry partners and trade associations such as MTA and the Poultry Merchants' Association (PMA) to swiftly ramp up our alternative supplies of chicken."

MTA has 80 members, consisting mainly of meat importers and local meat traders, including chicken, whose aim is to improve the food resilience and security of Singapore through collaborations with government entities and their overseas counterparts.

Ms Fu noted that MTA and PMA members have been actively exploring alternative sources such as Thailand, Australia, and Argentina. Apart from Malaysia, Singapore's major sources of chicken are Brazil and the United States.

She said the associations' efforts help enhance Singapore's food supply resilience, "not just during this difficult period but also beyond".

She added: "We cannot rule out such export bans happening again in future."

MTA is also working with agencies such as the SFA and NEA to assist hawker and wet market stallholders in switching to frozen or thawed frozen chicken, Ms Fu said.

Such actions demonstrate Singapore's agility and nimbleness in responding to disruptions, she added.

Some stallholders who get their supply of fresh chicken from Malaysia, including chicken rice sellers, have said that they will shut their stalls once the current supply runs out, while others have said they would switch to using frozen chicken. Sellers have said that chilled chicken typically lasts about two weeks in storage.