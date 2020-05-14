Stabbed NParks officer recovering at home, thankful for support

The National Parks Board (NParks) officer, who almost lost a finger in an attack at Sungei Serangoon Park Connector, is out of hospital and recuperating at home.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling posted the update on her Facebook page yesterday. She said the officer also suffered serious injuries on his chest, arm and hand.

The officer, who was performing safe distancing enforcement duties on May 4, needed emergency surgery after being stabbed.

A police statement after the incident said that the officer, who was not named, was putting up signs in the park with a colleague when they saw a man cutting plants illegally.

Singaporean Ahirrudin Al-Had Haji Arrifin was also not wearing a mask, which has been compulsory since April 14.

When he was approached, the 61-year-old allegedly became aggressive and repeatedly stabbed the officer with a sharp instrument before fleeing on a bicycle.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted murder. He has been remanded for psychiatric assessment.

In her post, Ms Sun also included an e-mail from the officer, in which he expressed gratitude for the support and encouragement he had been receiving.

He also said he was thankful the surgery went well, and added that he will do his best to "recover from this and return as a better public servant".

Said Ms Sun: "These are the people who are serving us on the front lines, thinking about us, putting themselves out there, to protect us.

"I thank them and many other front-liners for their sense of duty and sacrifice."

