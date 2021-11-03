ST wins two global multimedia awards

While masks have saved lives, how many of them have ended up in the ocean, adding to the huge amount of plastic waste killing the planet?

Last November, a Straits Times team set out to sketch the scale of pandemic-related waste across South-east Asia. Masks and other protective equipment were found piled up in landfills, dumped along roads, and collected on beaches and in the sea, by local environmental groups, said climate change editor David Fogarty, 55.

Published in March, the infographic - Three million masks every minute: How Covid-19 is choking the planet - was one of two ST projects to top the global Editor & Publisher EPPY Awards 2021.

The annual awards, which began in 1996, received more than 400 entries across over 40 categories this year. ST's package on mask waste beat Bloomberg News and CNN Digital to win the best use of data or infographics category.

To show the environmental toll of disposable masks, the interactive graphics team calculated how many masks were used in a day, a week, and a year, said UI/UX designer Alyssa Karla Mungcal, 30. The number was found to be large enough to cover several countries if the pandemic lasted two years.

ST's multimedia series Invisible Asia was first in the best investigative/enterprise video category.

China correspondent Danson Cheong, 32, took about 40 hours to get Mr Wei Xiaoqiang, one of China's many short-term, transient labourers to share his struggles. Mr Cheong pieced together the gruelling life of the migrant worker who once dreamt of becoming a journalist or designer.

One freezing winter night spent waiting with a videographer for Mr Wei to get off work has stuck with Mr Cheong after the story wrapped up in March. He said: "We shared a dinner of beef noodles. It cost $4 a bowl, but Mr Wei, who made just over $30 that day, insisted on paying for us. It is a generosity I will never forget."

Convincing interviewees who preferred to remain under the radar took time and research, noted Japan correspondent Walter Sim, 34, who wrote about the descendants of a shunned caste in Japan. "This involved building trust... that they are not just a means to the end of writing a story, but because their hidden pain needs to be told in order to shift the needle towards change," he said.

Shooting during the pandemic, the foreign correspondents and ST's video team were hard-pressed to coordinate production across many countries amid travel curbs. Said series producer and regional correspondent Tan Jia Ning, 38: "It became more difficult to meet the interviewees... build a rapport with them, and to shoot a video."

Some newsmakers were unwilling to reveal their faces or voices, added assistant foreign editor Magdalene Fung, 37, who co-produced the series. The effort paid off. CNN and the Boston Globe were the other finalists in the category.

ST was also a finalist in the best design/relaunch category for its revamped website and app last year.

ST editor Warren Fernandez said: "It's clear that our audience wants more value-added and compelling content, told in visuals, videos and interactives. We have been ramping these up in response, as these efforts show, which have stacked up well against some of the best media titles in the world.

"We will keep on developing these capabilities, as we strive to serve our audience better," said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group.