ST subscribers get first look at exhibition on growing up in S'pore

Subscribers of The Straits Times and their guests yesterday got a preview of an exhibition showcasing what makes Singapore home at the National Museum of Singapore before it opens to the public tomorrow.

Home, Truly: Growing Up With Singapore, 1950s To The Present explores what living and growing up in Singapore has been like for people across different generations, through over 200 photographs from the national archives and contributions by the public, as well as more than 80 artefacts from the national collection.

It is organised by the National Museum of Singapore in collaboration with ST, in conjunction with the newspaper's 175th anniversary, as well as photography marketplace Photonico and Singapore Press Holdings.

The exhibition will pilot an accessibility experience from next month, where visitors with visual disability can explore the exhibition on their own with the use of a smart landmark navigation cane and a companion app.

The smart cane will be loaned to visitors with a visual disability for free, and more details on the pilot will be available next month.

Entry to the exhibition, which runs till Aug 29 next year is free. It opens from 10am to 7pm daily, with last admissions at 6.30pm.

More information is available at go.gov.sg/hometrulynms