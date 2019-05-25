ST subscribers get first-hand look at revamped newsroom

Aspiring journalist Ahana Pandher, 15, got the chance to learn more about the field from The Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez yesterday evening.

They sat down for a chat towards the end of a visit by subscribers to the ST newsroom. Ahana was part of a group of about 40 subscribers who got a glimpse of ST's newly renovated newsroom and had a close-up look at the life of a journalist.

The visitors were able to explore and take photos of the main features of the refurbished area, including a central hub where the key editors of all the news sections are stationed, and a state-of-the-art video production and editing studio.

"I was very impressed by the production studio. It represents the new approaches to news that The Straits Times is taking," said retiree T.M. Lim, 65.

Throughout the visit, the group interacted with senior ST staff who explained how the enhanced use of data and multimedia in the revamped newsroom helped journalists and editors better meet readers' needs.

The subscribers also attended a presentation on how data is compiled and synthesised into the visuals seen in the newspaper and on the website, and had a peek into the hectic day in the life of a journalist.

There was no lack of questions from the visitors, who were curious about topics ranging from designing the paper to work-life balance for the journalists.

"They had many questions on how things work and how things have changed in today's multimedia age, and my colleagues and I were happy they could get to see the process for themselves in the newsroom," said Mr Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group.

"Our job is to serve our readers. They pay to read our products and keep us in business.

"So, we were happy to host some of them in our new newsroom, show them around and talk about how we are working to deliver content to them in new ways, which hopefully they find engaging," he added.