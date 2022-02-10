ST Singaporean of Year is organ donor who gave baby new lease of life

When senior sales executive Sakthibalan Balathandautham saw a plea on social media for a liver donor for a one-year-old child, he contacted the girl's parents hours later and offered part of his liver.

Three hours before he made the call at 1am that morning, Mr Sakthibalan, 28, had scoured the Internet and read everything he could find about organ donation, the surgical procedure and expected period of recovery.

After several rounds of tests, he donated 23 per cent of his liver to baby Rheya two months later on Sept 30, 2020. The five-hour operation was done at the National University Centre for Organ Transplantation, which is located at the National University Hospital (NUH).

Rheya's transplant surgery was also done at NUH, which is the only hospital in the public sector in Singapore that performs liver transplants for children.

For his courageous, selfless and inspiring act, Mr Sakthibalan was named The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2021 yesterday.

He received the award from President Halimah Yacob, who was the guest of honour at the award ceremony at UBS University in Penang Road.