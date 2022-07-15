ST readers stand chance to win tickets to NDP preview show in TikTok contest

SINGAPORE - Ten pairs of tickets for a July 23 preview show of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) are up for grabs in a contest by The Straits Times.

ST readers can take part in the contest by posting a TikTok video on three things they love about Singapore, such as the food and greenery.

NDP 2022 opens to the public with ticketed shows on Aug 9, after two years of scaled-down shows on a by-invite-only basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 25,000 spectators are expected to fill the Marina Bay floating platform.

The contest closes on July 19 at noon.

Winners will be notified by July 20 to collect the tickets at the SPH Media Trust office in Toa Payoh North on July 21 or 22.

The contest is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents. Participants may be contacted for interviews.

Family members of SPH Media Trust staff cannot take part in the contest.

Participants should follow the ST TikTok account, use the background track of this year's NDP theme song, Stronger Together, and the hashtags #STNDPContest #NDP2022. The accounts must be public for their submissions to be viewed.

