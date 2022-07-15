ST readers stand chance to win tickets to NDP preview show in TikTok contest

Some 25,000 spectators are expected to fill the Marina Bay floating platform. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Updated
Published
22 min ago

SINGAPORE - Ten pairs of tickets for a July 23 preview show of this year's National Day Parade (NDP) are up for grabs in a contest by The Straits Times.

ST readers can take part in the contest by posting a TikTok video on three things they love about Singapore, such as the food and greenery.

NDP 2022 opens to the public with ticketed shows on Aug 9, after two years of scaled-down shows on a by-invite-only basis during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The contest closes on July 19 at noon.

Winners will be notified by July 20 to collect the tickets at the SPH Media Trust office in Toa Payoh North on July 21 or 22.

The contest is open to Singaporeans and permanent residents. Participants may be contacted for interviews.

Family members of SPH Media Trust staff cannot take part in the contest.

Participants should follow the ST TikTok account, use the background track of this year's NDP theme song, Stronger Together, and the hashtags #STNDPContest #NDP2022. The accounts must be public for their submissions to be viewed.

More details can be found here.

@straitstimes

We are giving away 10 pairs of NDP 2022 Preview (July 23) tickets! Use this sound and hashtags #STNDPContest NDP2022. The 10 best entries win! Good luck! 🥳

♬ STNDPContest The Straits Times - The Straits Times
NDP to return to heartland this year with fireworks, Red Lions jumps and carnivals
2,000 people to participate in NDP 2022 parade; SAF special forces to stage hostage rescue demo

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

