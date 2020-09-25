ST Podcasts of the week (Sept 25)

ST Podcasts of the week (21 Sept)

The Big Story Ep 39: Automating Covid-19 nasal swabbing to be faster and more comfortable (featuring Dr Rena Dharmawan of the National Cancer Centre Singapore)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 101: EPL round-up, and success in elite sport with unconventional methods (featuring The Straits Times' assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath and sports correspondent Sazali Abdul Aziz)

Green Pulse Ep 31: National Development Minister Desmond Lee on transforming Singapore into a City in Nature

The Big Story Ep 40: How to avoid falling prey to get rich quick schemes (featuring ST's Invest editor Tan Ooi Boon)

Health Check Ep 44: Understanding suicides and how to help to prevent them (featuring Dr Jared Ng, a consultant with the Emergency Services at the Institute of Mental Health)

Food Picks Ep 27: Mooncake sales surge online (featuring ST's food correspondent Eunice Quek)

Lifestyle Picks Ep 95: Digital edition of the newly-launched Singapore Writers Festival (featuring ST's arts correspondent Olivia Ho)

Green Pulse Ep 32: National Development Minister Desmond Lee on balancing development and conservation in land-scarce Singapore

Asian Insider Ep 41: Thailand's anti-government protests erupt due to pent-up grievances (featuring political scientist Thitinan Pongsudhirak)

Green Pulse Ep 33: How apocalyptic wildfires in California affect Singapore (featuring climate scientist Peter Kalmus)