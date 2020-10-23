ST Podcasts of the week: Anti-ageing diet, understanding plastic pollution

ST Podcasts of the week (Oct 23)

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 105: SPL returns to a palpable buzz; are Man United back in it? (featuring Hougang United defender Lionel Tan)

Health Check Ep 46: Is there such a concept as an anti-ageing diet? (featuring anti-ageing expert, Prof Brian Kennedy, the director of the NUHS Centre for Healthy Longevity)

Life Weekend Picks Ep 99: NUS Baba House – regularly overlooked, but worth the visit (featuring ST film correspondent John Lui and ST senior culture correspondent Ong Sor Fern)

The Big Story Ep 48: Over $5.5B to be paid out under Jobs Support Scheme from Oct 29 (featuring Ho Meng Kit, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation)

Green Pulse Ep 35: Getting to the bottom of plastic pollution (featuring scientist Denise Hardesty, a specialist in plastic pollution and illegal fishing at Australia’s national science agency)

#PopVultures Ep 34: Emily In Paris and the Art of Hate-watching (featuring ST journalists Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo)

Asian Insider Ep 45: Thailand in crisis: Special Parliament session offers space for compromise (featuring associate professor Viengrat Nethipo)

