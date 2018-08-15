ST Podcast: Why It Matters - Rise of SMS/WhatsApp scam messages and how to deal with them

Why It Matters

Episode 10

Duration: 8:45 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times takes a close look at one key news talking point each week.

As more Singaporeans come online in the Smart Nation transformation, scams via online, mobile phone and social media routes are on the rise too. The Straits Times' senior tech correspondent Irene Tham gives basic tips and also asks if the banking industry should continue with some existing marketing practices where customers are encouraged to give information over the phone for convenience.

The public can call the National Crime Prevention Council's anti-scam helpline on 1800-722-6688 for advice on scams, or go to www.scamalert.sg

