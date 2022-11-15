ST Podcast: Tamil Murasu’s Kopi Kadai podcast aims to expand reach to Tamil community in Singapore

It recently launched its first podcast series Murasu Kopi Kadai (Murasu Coffee Shop) on Oct 17. Listeners can hear topics ranging from politics to entertainment, and from sports to culture.

ST’s podcast editor Ernest Luis invites Tamil Murasu’s digital editor Tamilavel to discuss the thinking behind Murasu Kopi Kadai and Tamil Murasu’s latest effort to engage youth audiences on the platforms where they are on - such as Spotify.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:30 Meaning of ‘murasu’; simple pronunciation tips for non-Tamil friends

3:15 Murasu Kopi Kadai’s first few topics covered including Deepavali fashion trends, and a special guest in Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam

7:45 Why Tamil Murasu wants to engage Tamil youth and diaspora

11:45 What trends and challenges in Singapore’s Tamil community will the podcast tackle?

19:46 Uniquely Singaporean Tamil words and phrases

Discover Tamil Murasu’s Murasu Kopi Kadai Podcast:

Spotify: https://str.sg/w9ke

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/w9kn

Tamil Murasu website: https://www.tamilmurasu.com.sg/

Produced by: Ernest Luis (ernest@sph.com.sg), Hadyu Rahim & Teo Tong Kai

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim

