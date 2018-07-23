ST Podcast: Money Hacks - Top travel hacks to stretch your dollar

Money Hacks

We look at a few key travel spending hacks, ways to stretch money further when travelling overseas. Should you pay in Singapore dollars when using your credit card overseas? Should you bring only one credit card abroad, and why is it not advisable to carry too much cash?

Should you swop out your SIM card when overseas, and risk missing out on important bank alerts on possible fraudulent activity?

What are the top things to do and not to do, especially when you key in your personal identification number (PIN) at an ATM machine overseas and something goes wrong?

Mr Anthony Seow - head of unsecured loans and cards for DBS Bank - also explains how DBS' multi-currency account can help you shop online, spend abroad or invest in markets at your preferred rate.

