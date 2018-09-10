ST Podcast: Money Hacks - Can new property or car digital marketplaces by banks help you save costs and hassle?

Money Hacks

Episode 20

Duration: 9:41 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

How can digital marketplaces set up by banks help you save, and calculate various scenarios without the hassle of setting up numerous meetings or visiting branches? Can your personal information be safeguarded?

DBS Bank launched an online property marketplace in July 2018, that aggregates close to 100,000 listings from EdgeProp and Averspace and is intended as a one-stop shop where home buyers can browse listings and link up with utilities providers, as well as renovation, cleaning and moving services.

Ms P’ing Lim, DBS head of deposits & secured loans, and Ms Tok Geok Peng, DBS head of secured lending, talk us through and also allay concerns about maintaining your financial privacy.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

