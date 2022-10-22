ST photojournalists share experiences of using drones, shooting in sensitive situations

The event is part of ST’s Through The Lens exhibition – featuring works by its photojournalists and winners from the 2022 edition of the World Press Photo contest – which runs at the museum until Oct 29.

ST executive photojournalist Benjamin Seetoh told a 60-strong audience how despite the intensive preparations before the drone shoots, everything was not picture-perfect for the team of two photojournalists.

Once, they received a call from the authorities when they were at Pulau Ubin to record the habitats of migratory birds. They had strayed into a prohibited area when they changed the drone’s take-off point from that indicated in the flight plan, as there was an obstacle.

The hour-long event also featured a session by executive photojournalist Ong Weejin.

He said he was assigned to contribute to a series featuring images of several locations that would be shown next to photographs from decades ago to compare the changes over the years.

He decided to challenge himself by taking the “after” photo on the same date that the “before” image was taken.

He spent hours at Merlion Park on New Year’s Eve and along a walkway in Pulau Ubin’s Chek Jawa Wetlands, waiting for the perfect moment to frame his shots.

“For the Merlion, I had to find a spot that I could wait for a long time and would not be blocked by the crowd when they came. I had to go to Chek Jawa a second time as (it rained during) the first time and the tour of the (intertidal) area was cancelled,” he added.