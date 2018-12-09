ST photographer's shot among Time's Top 100

Despite being the only pool photographer for Singapore at the Trump-Kim summit, Mr Kevin Lim's photos were widely distributed to media outlets around the world - such as Reuters and the Associated Press - earlier this year.

The 36-year-old Straits Times executive photojournalist's skills were further recognised last Wednesday when his shot of United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from the back was featured in Time magazine's Top 100 Photos of 2018.

Deputy director of photography at Time Andrew Katz also chose Mr Lim's photo as one of the images in an Instagram post on the photo package yesterday.

Mr Lim acknowledged that getting picked for the Top 100 was not an easy feat, and that it was "definitely an honour" and recognition for the effort he had put in.

Luck and a cool head also played a big part in capturing that seminal moment on June 12.

While covering the historic meeting, he faced a number of administrative and security delays.

As a result, by the time he reached the designated area for photographers, there was no space left for him.

With time running out, he had no time to feel upset. Instead, he quickly climbed on to a nearby platform meant for video crew.

It was packed as well - Mr Lim said there was "barely enough space to stand or move there" - but he sensed an opportunity with the elevated view it offered.

And his instinct proved right.

While photographers in the pen had their view obstructed by the leaders' entourage, Mr Lim had a brief chance to get a clear shot of the leaders - and he took it.

"It turned out to be a blessing in disguise," he said. "The opportunity revealed itself for barely a second."

Mr Lim, who has been with The Straits Times for nine years, said he was grateful to ST photo editor Stephanie Yeow for putting her faith in him and sending him to cover the event.

He added that the feature was not just an honour for him, but for Singaporean photographers as well.

He said: "It goes to show that there are good photographers in Singapore. It's just that we never really get a chance to get in touch with matters on the world stage... Opportunities like (the Trump-Kim summit) don't come every day."

And when such chances do present themselves, Mr Lim said his photo is proof that he and other Singaporean photographers "can stand toe-to-toe with other international photographers".