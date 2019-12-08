ST newsroom hosts year-end party for families of staff

The Straits Times newsroom yesterday played host to babies, balloon sculptures and boisterous laughter as staff members and their families got together for a year-end celebration and Christmas party.

The revamped office of Singapore's most-read news publication has seen a stream of visitors this year, including President Halimah Yacob and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, as well as readers and advertisers.

Yesterday, children got the opportunity to see where their parents work, as well as enjoy treats such as candy floss, popcorn and ice cream from a pushcart. There was a booth for face painting, a corner for candid photos and a buffet lunch, after which Santa Claus handed out presents to children.

Said Mr Warren Fernandez, editor of The Straits Times and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English, Malay and Tamil Media Group: "Journalism is a demanding job, although a very meaningful and rewarding one. Our hours can be long, irregular, unpredictable. All of us in the ST newsroom can do our jobs well only with the help of understanding and supportive families - spouses, partners, kids, parents, siblings and in-laws."

He added: "Today's gathering is a small way of saying thanks to all the families who lend support to our colleagues in the newsroom. And also to let them see for themselves what we do and why, whenever we are called upon to be on duty in the newsroom when some news breaks."

Clara Chong