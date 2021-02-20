ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Get clearer vision at Mayfair Optical House

Mayfair Optical House has been around since 1958, and with so many years of expertise it is no wonder the shop has attracted its share of politicians, royalty and celebrities.

Among the big names who visited the shop during its heyday were the father of the current Sultan of Johor, the famed burlesque showgirl “Queen of Striptease” Rose Chan, Singapore’s first chief minister David Marshall and veteran singer Mimi Chi.

Today, Mayfair Optical House remains on top of its game, providing eye-testing and optometry services as well as offering a range of excellent optical frames, sunglasses and contact lenses to consumers.

SPH subscribers now have a chance to try the shop’s services for themselves.

Make an appointment for personalised eye testing and consultation – the first 60 subscribers who purchase a set of prescription lenses will get a complimentary pair of quality optical frames from a selection of brands from Italy, Japan, France and South Korea.

These brands include Duchamp, Abba and Tai Takubo. The frames retail from $120.

The price of the lenses start from $60, and may go up to more than $1,200 for special lenses like high index, multi-focal, bifocal or photochromic lenses.

Call 6337-3972 to schedule an appointment and quote “SPH Rewards” when you do.

Mayfair Optical House is located at 03-41 Peninsula Plaza in North Bridge Road.

Warm up with a deal on Ariston’s Wi-Fi water heaters





SPH subscribers get 15 per cent off Ariston’s new Wi-Fi-enabled water heaters, including the square-shaped Andris2 Top 30 Litres Wi-Fi electric storage water heater. PHOTO: ARISTON SINGAPORE





The recent spell of chilly weather may have made you think about your water heater, and if you are now in the market for a new one, Ariston has a deal for you.

From now till 31 March, SPH subscribers get 15 per cent off the price of Ariston’s new Wi-Fi-enabled water heaters, as well as Ariston premiums worth $100.

Just quote “SPH Rewards” when you make your purchase at Audio House Building at 23 Ubi Road 4, Level 1, located above Ubi MRT station (Exit A).

Ariston’s Wi-Fi series models include the Andris2 Top 30 Litres Wi-Fi and the Andris Slim2 Lux 30 Wi-Fi.

These electric storage water heaters can be controlled using the Aqua Ariston Net App for water heating.

You will be able to switch the water heater on and off remotely, receive energy consumption reports to monitor shower habits and set a weekly schedule to have hot water only when necessary.

This way, you can save waiting time and up to 25 per cent in electricity consumption.

