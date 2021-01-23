ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Choose from CaterCo's menus for CNY feast

With safe distancing regulations for dining in restaurants still in place, a catered Chinese New Year meal at home could be the solution for some families.

This way, you can have up to eight people at your home for a reunion meal without breaking the law and spending the entire day cooking.

One caterer to consider is CaterCo, Neo Group's latest catering concept.

It calls itself a "multifaceted, integrated food and events concierge", and for the upcoming Chinese New Year, it offers menus for eight people and up.

Menu options include Soaring Growth ($338.88 per set, before GST), which has items such as kung pao crispy fish and fortune chestnut chicken, and Opulent Nyonya ($428.88 before GST) with udang masak nenas and beef rendang.

There are vegetarian set menus too. The Vegetarian Longevity Set ($208 before GST) feeds up to six, and has dishes such as braised bean curd with mushroom, and golden yam fritters.

And for readers of The Straits Times, just use the code - "CATERCOXSPHREWARDS" - when you order one of CaterCo's Lunar New Year Fortune Menus and you will get an eclair platter for free. This is available till Feb 29 (except between Feb 11 to Feb 14).

To check which menu suits you best, visit https://caterco.com.sg

Enjoy discount on Samsung Jet 75 vacuum cleaner



The Samsung Jet 75 premium + Clean Station with Soft Action Brush can help with vacuuming and mopping. A Spinning Sweeper function offers a choice of cleaning with microfiber mop pads or disposable wet wipes. PHOTOS: SAMSUNG



Have you started on your Chinese New Year spring cleaning? One way to make this task easier is using the right equipment.

The Samsung Jet 75 premium + Clean Station with Soft Action Brush is gentle yet effective on hard floors.

It can help with vacuuming and mopping because of its strong suction power that gets your home clean in no time.

The Spinning Sweeper function lets you have a choice of cleaning with microfiber mop pads or disposable wet wipes.

There is also a fuss-free and dust-free way of emptying the dustbin. The automatic dust disposal solution ensures that you do not get exposed to any dust or debris.

The Samsung Jet 75 premium + Clean Station is usually priced at $1,268, but if you are an SPH subscriber, you can buy it at $729 - a 42 per cent discount on its retail price. On top of that, you get free delivery too.

To buy this or to find out more, visit readsph.sg/samsungjetclean. This promotion ends on Feb 28.

