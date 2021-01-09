ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Ginger at Parkroyal debuts new look, menu

Ginger at Parkroyal on Beach Road reopened last October after eights months of extensive renovation.

When you step in, you will be struck by the elegance of the interior, thanks to Singapore-based Australian designer Emma Maxwell.

It features natural, raw elements such as timber and stone that are lightly accented with nickel and brass, with specially commissioned wallpapers and furniture textiles by fabric designer Kerrie Brown.

And with the restaurant's new look comes a refreshed a la carte buffet menu.

Executive chef Vincent Aw and his team have come up with a menu of local flavours, with a sprinkling of South-east Asian ones.

Recommended dishes include Singapore Laksa with River Prawns, Slow-braised Beef Rendang, Crispy Lamb with Thai Green Sauce, Kam Heong Crab with Spring Onions, Sate Lilit and Chendol Ice Cream.

Lunch starts at $58, and dinner is at $68.

And, just for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers, you get a 20 per cent discount at Ginger when you dine from Wednesdays to Sundays. This is valid till Feb 9. You have to flash your SPH Rewards in-app e-card to enjoy the offer. Terms and conditions apply.

To make a reservation or find out more, you can call 6505-5710, send an e-mail to dining.prsin@ parkroyalhotels.com or book online via www. panpacific.com/ginger

Plan ahead for CNY with Suki Group



The Suki Group’s Norwegian Fresh Salmon Prosperity Yusheng is available at $58.80. SPH subscribers who spend $100 or more between tomorrow and Jan 17 will get cash vouchers for use at either Gaku Sushi Bar or Ding Guo Guo Hot Pot. PHOTO: SUKI GROUP



It is not too early to plan for Chinese New Year.

You can start by ordering items from Suki Group, a home-grown brand that consists of 11 concepts it has developed or has the franchise for, including B.E.D Bar and Bistro, Chef Avenue, iChef, Kin Kao Young, Chabuton and Saboten.

The group's Year of the Ox offerings are equally diverse.

Highlights include the Norwegian Fresh Salmon Prosperity Yusheng ($58.80), Premium 8-Head Abalone Fortune Yusheng ($68.80), Treasure Reunion Pot ($188) and Abundance Homemade Taro Cake ($68).

You can also get items such as Premium 8-Head Abalone ($38 a can, or three cans for $100) and Siang Ge Bak Kwa (at $28 per 500g).

And for Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) subscribers, when you spend $100 or more between tomorrow and Jan 17, you get cash vouchers worth $28 to be used at either Gaku Sushi Bar or Ding Guo Guo Hot Pot.

Send an e-mail to marketing@sukigroup.com.sg and quote "SPH Rewards" when you place your order. The items will be available for self-collection from Jan 23 to Feb 21 at Gaku Sushi Bar (1 Pasir Ris Close, #02-304/305) or Ding Guo Guo Hot Pot (1 Pasir Ris Close, #02-303).

You will be given your vouchers, which are valid till March 31, when you collect your items.

